Attention SOPTV Viewers:

If you live in the Rogue Valley and receive SOPTV over-the-air on channel 42 please be aware that due to a federally mandated translator change SOPTV channel 42 will be moving to channel 34 during the last two weeks of November. This will require that you rescan your TV or set top box after losing the channel 42 signal to acquire you’re new SOPTV signal on channel 34. It is important to note that some viewers may be receiving their signal from 42, even though it appears they are watching channel 8 due to internal processes on various televisions.

Viewers who watch SOPTV on Charter Cable, Directv, Dish or Ashland Home Network will not be affected.

Information on how to rescan your television can be found HERE.