Sunday, May 27 at 7:00 p.m.

Twenty-two World War II veterans are invited on a trip to attend the 70th anniversary celebration of the invasion of D-Day in Normandy, France. Many of the veterans have reservations about attending and some are excited to set foot on the sands they fought on decades ago. No veteran was expecting the hero’s welcome that they would receive during their ten day visit that, in the end, would change their lives.