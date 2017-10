Sunday, October 8 at 12:00 p.m.

Richard M. Sherman: Songs of a Lifetime celebrates the legendary songwriter, who along with his brother, Bob, composed some of the most beloved Disney soundtracks of all time. Featuring performances of classic songs from Mary Poppins, Jungle Book, Winnie the Pooh, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and more by Sherman, Broadway’s Mary Poppins Ashley Brown, Juliana Hansen, and Wesley Alfvin.