Rick Steves’ Dynamic Europe: Amsterdam, Prague, Berlin

Saturday, September 3 at 6 p.m. & Monday, September 5 at 11 p.m.

In his latest special, travel guru Rick Steves tours three of Europe’s most energetic capitals – Prague, Amsterdam and Berlin. In each city, Rick shares his valuable insights on art, culture and history, along with his practical, experience-enhancing travel advice.In Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, Rick experiences its massive castle, beloved statue-lined bridge, evocative Jewish Quarter, and thrilling 20th-century history while enjoying its infectious love of music and some of the tastiest beer in Europe. Then, he explores uniquely entertaining Amsterdam, a quaint yet jarring city filled with Rembrandts and Van Goghs, more bikes than cars, flirting prostitutes, and pot-filled coffeeshops – all beneath tall, skinny facades leaning out below quaint church towers. In reunited Berlin, Rick finds evocative memorials and other reminders of the city’s 20th-century tumult, and enjoys its now-trendy east side, people-friendly riverfront and vibrant social scene. In Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, Rick experiences its massive castle, beloved statue-lined bridge, evocative Jewish Quarter, and thrilling 20th-century history while enjoying its infectious love of music and some of the tastiest beer in Europe. Then, he explores uniquely entertaining Amsterdam, a quaint yet jarring city filled with Rembrandts and Van Goghs, more bikes than cars, flirting prostitutes, and pot-filled coffee shops – all beneath tall, skinny facades leaning out below quaint church towers. In reunited Berlin, Rick finds evocative memorials and other reminders of the city’s 20th-century tumult, and enjoys its now-trendy east side, people-friendly riverfront and vibrant social scene.