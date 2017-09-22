Rick Steves’ Europe: Barcelona and Catalunya

Saturday, September 30 at 7:30 p.m.

The creative spirit of Spain’s Catalunya the land of Picasso, Gaudi and Salvador Dali is on a roll. We’ll get caught up in the festivity of Barcelona, enjoying the vibrant street scenes, tasty tapas and pedestrian-friendly Gothic Quarter. Then we’ll take a scenic side trip to mountaintop Montserrat, and finish with an artist’s pilgrimage along the Costa Brava to Salvador Dali country seaside Cadaques to visit his home and nearby Figures to experience his playfully surreal mausoleum/museum.