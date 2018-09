Saturday, September 22 at 7:30 p.m.

We marvel at the fascinating landscape of Cappadocia from high above in a balloon…and from deep below, prowling an underground city where Christians once hid out. We’ll join a circumcision party, explore troglodyte ghost towns, shop for sheep at the market, and chat with an imam. Then we enjoy the modern capital, Ankara, and pay our respects to the father of modern Turkey, Ataturk.