Saturday, January 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Nestled inside its mighty ramparts is Dubrovnik, the “Pearl of the Adriatic.” From this remarkably preserved medieval fortress city, we venture into less-touristed corners of the former Yugoslavia. In Bosnia, we visit Mostar – war-torn in the 90s, but bursting with promise today. In Montenegro, we sail the fjord-like Bay of Kotor and explore its mysterious, mountainous interior.