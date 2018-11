Saturday, November 17 at 7:30 p.m.

In this second of two episodes on Europe’s greatest festivals, Rick dances with Spaniards at Sevilla’s April Fair, celebrates Bastille Day in Paris, runs with the bulls at Pamplona, and hoists a frothy stein at Munich’s Oktoberfest. And he celebrates a traditional family Christmas, browsing the holiday market in Nurnberg and sledding down alpine slopes by torchlight in Switzerland. With the entire Continent as his playground, fun is his mission.