Rick Steves’ Europe: European Festivals I

Saturday, November 10 at 7:30 p.m.

In this first of two episodes on Europe’s greatest festivals, Rick cheers with the masses at Siena’s crazy Palio horse race, tosses a caber at a Scottish Highland Games, dons a mask for Carnevale in Venice, and celebrates Easter in Greece. Dropping in on some of the Continent’s top parties, he discovers that each one is a celebration of traditional culture, and all of them are full of opportunities to sing and dance, feast on traditional food, and party with locals.