Saturday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Fifteenth-century Florence was the home of the Renaissance and the birthplace of our modern world. In this first of two episodes, we gaze into the self-assured eyes of Michelangelo’s David, enjoy Botticelli’s Birth of Venus, delve into the 3-D wonders of Ghiberti’s Gates of Paradise, appreciate Fra Angelico’s serene beauty, and climb the dome that kicked off the Renaissance. Then we cross the Arno to where Florentine artisans live, work, and eat…very well.