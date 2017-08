Saturday, September 23 at 6:30 p.m.

The Dordogne River Valley with its dramatic castles, pre-historic cave paintings, and prized cuisine is an unforgettable blend of man-made and natural beauty. We’ll take an idyllic canoe ride, visit a goose farm, then savor the foie gras. We’ll also wander through a lamp-lit castle, enjoy a country market, and visit the Sistine Chapel of the prehistoric world. Then we head south to Albi, home of Toulouse Lautrec, and the imposing fortress city of Carcassonne.