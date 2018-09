Saturday, September 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Along the Loire River Valley, the beautiful French countryside is studded with evocative chateaux. Home-basing in Amboise, we visit four unique castles: elegant Chenonceau, massive Chambord, stately Cheverny, and fragrant Villandry. Along the way, we tour Leonardo’s home, feed hunting dogs, enjoy the local cuisine, and savor a princely garden.