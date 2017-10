Saturday, October 21 at 7:30 p.m.

In this episode we’ll focus on an often overlooked side of Switzerland its urban charms. We’ll get some exercise, from ringing a very big bell to floating down an urban river. We’ll also enjoy a variety of eye-opening art, from Chagall and Klee to inmates of an asylum. Then we’ll ponder a few Swiss innovations, from their open-minded drug policies to their hush-hush underground arsenals. And it’ll all before a backdrop of Switzerland’s stunning natural beauty.