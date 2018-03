Saturday, April 7 at 7:30 p.m.

The fascinating capitals of Finland and Estonia offer a chance to sample each country’s history, art, and distinct love of life. We’ll start in Helsinki with its Neoclassical old town, modern flair for design, and steamy saunas. Then it’s just a two-hour boat ride to Tallinn-with its medieval charms and new-found prosperity-celebrating its freedom and thriving in its post-USSR renaissance.