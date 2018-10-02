Rick Steves’ Europe: Lisbon

Saturday, October 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Lisbon, built with the riches of Portugal’s New World discoveries, has a rustic charm. Great navigators are remembered. Rick eats lots of cod, enjoys pastries hot out of the oven, strolls the city’s back lanes and its reinvigorated waterfront, marvels at an exquisite church built with spice taxes, and listens to some soulful fado music.Then he takes a side-trip to Sintra to explore the fanciful castles of Portuguese royalty and climbs hilltop ramparts with grand views.