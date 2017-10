Saturday, October 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Monaco



Don’t blink as Rick blitzes through Europe’s tiniest countries: Vatican City, the planet’s smallest country, boasts the its biggest church. The fairy-tale princedom of Monaco lures high rollers with its fancy casino and glamorous views. Italy’s last independent hill town, San Marino, still looks formidable, as does the castle-guarded principality of Liechtenstein. And amid the rugged beauty of the Pyrenees, tiny Andorra draws shoppers and hikers alike.