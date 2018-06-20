Rick Steves’ Europe: Paris: Embracing Life and Art

Saturday, June 30 at 7:30 p.m.

In this second of two episodes on Europe’s “City of Light,” we ride a unicorn into the Middle Ages at the Cluny Museum, take a midnight Paris joyride in a classic car, get an extremely close-up look at heavenly stained glass in Sainte-Chapelle, go on a tombstone pilgrimage at Pere Lachaise Cemetery, and savor the Parisian cafe scene. Few cites are so confident in their expertise in good living-and as travelers, we get to share in that uniquely Parisian joie de vivre.