Saturday, April 15 at 7:00 p.m.

A spring journey through Spain, Slovenia, Italy, and Greece, European Easter celebrates this 2,000-year-old story in a variety of cultures. You’ll feel the emotion of this special time as the Passion of Christ unfolds during Holy Week. He joins Andalusians carrying parade floats, Greek priests tossing flower petals, and villagers blessing olive branches, plus feasting, fireworks, and more.