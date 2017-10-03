Saturday, October 7 at 7:00 p.m.

In Rick Steves Special: European Festivals, Rick travels throughout the Continent celebrating the top 10 festivals, each one rich with tradition, great food and fun. In Spain, Rick runs the bulls in Pamplona and dances with locals at the April Fair in Seville. He also dons a mask in Venice for Carnival, which first began in 1162, and cheers on the horses at The Palio di Siena in Italy. Continuing the celebration across Europe, Rick hoists a frothy stein at Munich’s Oktoberfest, tosses a caber (a large tapered pole) at a Scottish Highland Games, and joins several European families for their traditional Easter and Christmas observances.