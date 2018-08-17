Saturday, September 1 at 6:00 p.m.

In his popular lecture RICK STEVES’ TRAVEL AS A POLITICAL ACT, Rick shares his belief on the importance of traveling outside the United States in order to experience other cultures, broaden one’s perspective and gain empathy toward people who may live and think differently.

During his presentation, Rick discusses some of the differences between Europe and the United States, and delves into how his travels – from Europe to the Middle East to Latin America – have helped shape his worldviews on drug policy reform, the role of government, national security and America’s place in the world.

Rick also touches upon the history of fascism in Europe, and the lessons from that era that are critical today. The pledge event includes two membership breaks: one midway through the lecture, and a second break at the conclusion.