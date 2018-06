Monday, July 2 at 10:00 p.m.

Do you remember your first carousel ride? Wendy Kirbey does, and when her hometown needed an economic boost she had an idea: build a carousel, from scratch, using old world craftsmanship. See how this idea transforms the community when a group of dedicated volunteers come together to design, hand carve and paint all of the animals needed to complete what many believe will be one of the most beautiful carousels ever created.