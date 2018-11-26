A River’s Last Chance

Wednesday, December 5 at 8:00 p.m.

The Eel River in Northern California is arguably the best opportunity for wild salmon recovery on the entire west coast. The river and salmon have weathered decades of over fishing , abusive logging, catastrophic floods and droughts , a hydro power dam that diverts water out of basin. Today the Eel’s recovering wild salmon compete for water with the region’s underground multi billion dollar cannabis economy and the multi billion dollar wine industries of Sonoma and Mendocino. This film is rooted in the belief that we can live symbiotically with our watersheds and encourage both healthy rivers and communities.