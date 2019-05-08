Roadmap to Happiness with Gretchen Rubin

Airs Saturday, June 1 at 6 p.m. and Wednesday, June 5 at 9:30 p.m.

New York Times

best-selling author, podcast host and happiness guru Gretchen Rubin explains

how small steps, taken consistently, can add up to greater contentment. This

doesn’t just happen, however – you must recognize what type of person you are.

By using Rubin’s “Four Tendencies” framework – to learn whether you’re an

Upholder; a Questioner; Obliger; or Rebel – you can take the first steps to

make your life better. A digital interactive feature on Rubin’s “Four

Tendencies” framework, available at pbs.org/gretchenrubin, will help viewers

determine their personality profile, the first step to implementing a better

life. Rubin, joined by her sister and Happier with Gretchen Rubin podcast

co-host Elizabeth Craft, explain that knowing your personality type allows you

to incorporate the happiness-boosting habits that will make your life happier, healthier,

and more productive.