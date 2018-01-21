Sagebrush Symphony: An Oregon Experience

Monday, January 29 at 9:30 p.m.

In 1910 a classically trained violinist named Mary Dodge arrived in the high desert country of Harney County. She brought with her an intense love of music and the desire to share that love with the local children. Her determination and drive built an orchestra that gained statewide fame. The orchestra became the genesis for the Portland Junior Symphony ? now called the Portland Youth Philharmonic.Sagebrush Symphony tells the forgotten story of a woman who changed Oregon?s musical history.

