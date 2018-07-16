Samantha Brown’s Places to Love: Shanghai, China

Monday, July 23 at 9:30 p.m.

There is a certain mystique about the Far East, as Samantha soon discovers when she travels to Shanghai, China. Fitting right into local culture, Samantha samples the unique breakfast street food that the locals thoroughly enjoy, and then she visits the ancient water town of Fengjing and joins in on a group cha-cha dance in a local park. Continuing on, Samantha takes an art deco walking tour along the historic The Bund and visits a knife and scissor shop on Nanjing Road where she learns the art of paper cutting in the Tianzi Fang arts and crafts enclave. Samantha ends her trip to Shanghai by visiting the historic Peace Hotel and listening to the music of the Old Jazz Band in a live performance.