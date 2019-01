Sammy Davis, Jr. with camera in a scene from the documentary Sammy Davis, Jr.: I’ve Gotta Be Me.”

Tuesday, Feb. 19 at 9 p.m.

Explore the entertainer’s vast talent and journey for identity through the shifting tides of civil rights and racial progress during 20th-century America. Features Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, and clips from his TV, film and concert performances.