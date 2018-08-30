Wednesday, September 12 at 8:00 p.m.

There’s no denying that we humans love our dogs. Man and canine have lived together for thousands of years. But how much do you really know about your best friend?

Secret Life of Dogs uses cutting-edge cinematography to really get under the fur of our most prized companions, from their super power senses to their extraordinary behaviour and unquestioning loyalty; but most of all this film really gets to grips with their relationship with us. Revealing spectacular new insights into the way dogs understand us, love us and in some cases, can dramatically save or enhance our lives.

This film uncovers how the true success of their species is our mutually beneficial relationship. Following a puppy from birth to motherhood, this beautiful film also tells amazing stories of how dogs are transformed from being born blind and deaf into highly sophisticated animals, and explores the weird and completely wonderful ways of dogs.