Shakespeare Uncovered: Measure for Measure with Romola Garai

Sunday, October 28 at 2:00 p.m.

Measure for Measure takes an astonishingly timely look at sexual morality, hypocrisy and harassment. Shakespeare asks us to “measure” the price of liberty against the moral and social cost of libertinism.It’s a play about vice, the law and sexual corruption at the highest levels, and, for nearly two centuries, it was considered too racy to be produced on the English stage. Garai explains why there is no light-hearted happy ending in this play, but something much darker and more complex – truly a sexual tale for our time.