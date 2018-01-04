Sherlock: The Blind Banker

Thursday, January 11 at 10:36 p.m.

Sherlock Holmes stalks again in a thrilling contemporary version of the Victorian-era whodunits, starring Benedict Cumberbatch (Atonement, MASTERPIECE “The Last Enemy”) as the go-to consulting detective in 21st-century London, with Martin Freeman (“The Office” UK, Hitchhikers’ Guide to the Galaxy) as his loyal friend, Dr. John Watson, and Rupert Graves (MASTERPIECE “God on Trial”, MASTERPIECE “The Forsyte Saga”) as the long-suffering Inspector Lestrade. Alan Cumming hosts. The Blind Banker – When a banker is found dead inside his locked apartment, Sherlock and Watson must follow the clues that lead to an underground crime gang. But who is the leader pulling the strings?