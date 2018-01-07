Sherlock: The Great Game

Thursday, January 18 at 10:36 p.m.

Sherlock Holmes stalks again in a thrilling contemporary version of the Victorian-era whodunits, starring Benedict Cumberbatch (Atonement, MASTERPIECE “The Last Enemy”) as the go-to consulting detective in 21st-century London, with Martin Freeman (“The Office” UK, Hitchhikers’ Guide to the Galaxy) as his loyal friend, Dr. John Watson, and Rupert Graves (MASTERPIECE “God on Trial”, MASTERPIECE “The Forsyte Saga”) as the long-suffering Inspector Lestrade. Alan Cumming hosts. The Great Game – Sherlock much solve perplexing and dangerous puzzles specifically laid out for him. Can he and Watson catch up to the villain before innocent people are harmed?