Sherlock, Season 3: His Last Vow

Thursday, October 12 at 10:40 p.m.

Stolen letters lead Sherlock into conflict with Charles Augustus Magnussen, “the Napoleon of blackmail” who knows the personal weakness of every person of importance in the Western world. During the investigation Sherlock is shot and nearly killed by Mary, who is being blackmailed by Magnussen. After waking up from near-death, Sherlock escapes the hospital and lures Mary to an abandoned building, where he tricks her into revealing her false identity and attempted murder while John is listening nearby. Months later, Sherlock drugs everyone at the Holmes family Christmas party, steals Mycroft’s laptop full of state secrets, and he and John take the laptop to Magnussen to trade for all of the files on ‘Mary Morstan’. It’s revealed that Magnussen keeps no files; it’s all in his near-perfect photographic memory. To protect John, Mary, and their forthcoming child, Holmes kills Magnussen in front of Mycroft and several other witnesses, and as a result is sent off on a suicidal assignment overseas. However, he is brought back almost immediately because of a video being broadcast all over London with Jim Moriarty’s face asking “Did you miss me?”