Thursday, October 5 at 10:36 p.m.

Sherlock Holmes stalks again in a third season of the modern version of the Arthur Conan Doyle classic, starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the go-to consulting detective in 21st-century London and Martin Freeman (The Hobbit) as his loyal friend, Dr. John Watson.

Sherlock faces his biggest challenge of all – delivering a Best Man’s speech on John’s wedding day.