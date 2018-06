Friday, July 6 at 9:00 p.m.

Perez and his team re-open a 23-year-old cold case of teenager Lizzie Kilmuir, found strangled to death on a kiln, when journalist Sally McColl is found murdered in the same way. Sally’s father was a former officer who lead the investigation of the murdered teen, and suspicion lies on Thomas Malone, a released convicted murderer, and estranged friend of Lizzie’s sister.