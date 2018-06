Friday, July 6 at 10:00 p.m.

The hunt is on for Malone’s attacker, Malone seems to know who is responsible, but isn’t keen to share the information. Perez and Rhona believe Andreas Hagan, the health and safety officer at Forst Energy is responsible for covering up corporate manslaughter and is their strongest lead in Sally McColl’s murder. Meanwhile, DNA testing in the Kilmuir case yields a surprising result.