Friday, July 13 at 9:00 p.m.

Tosh heads to Norway to track down the mysterious Andreas Hagan, where she meets detective Lars Bleymann, who takes an instant shine to her. Finding herself drawn into a murky world of far right campaigners, Tosh is alarmed when she returns to her hotel room later that night and finds someone going through her belongings. Perez interviews Donna after receiving the results of the DNA test.