Friday, July 13 at 10:00 p.m.

Perez and Tosh find themselves being pursued by the secret service as their investigation in Norway continues, but when their prime suspect, Mathias Soderland, is found shot in the head whilst bearing a sign reading ‘traitor’, they are forced to return to Shetland. Perez questions Duncan about a videotape of a birthday party which he and Lizzie attended in the days before her death