It’s August 31,1997 – Diana, Princess of Wales, is dead. Overwhelmed by grief, thousands of ordinary people take part in an extraordinary pilgrimage, paying tribute to an icon of the modern age. They bring flowers, candles and gifts. The film captures the vigil-like atmosphere outside the Palace in the hours before the funeral; the anguish in Hyde Park during the ceremony; and the tranquility of the night spent in sleeping bags around fires.