Saturday, November 4 starting at 10:00 p.m.

Footballer Isaac Dreyfus’ reputation is under threat when a sex tape links him to the brutal murder of a woman. Nikki struggles to come to terms with Leo’s death following the arrival of the new boss. Her feelings surface as the pressure grows to find leads for two unsolved cases – a mother and son murdered in their wealthy London home and the disfigured body of a young woman.