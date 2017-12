Saturday, December 23 starting at 10:00 p.m.

The shocking discovery of a 15-year-old girl’s body sees DI Dale Carter fixate on his prime murder suspect Ryan Kelvin. However, Jack’s personal connection to Ryan presents a conflict of interests, leading Thomas to replace him with forensic scientist Helen Ferguson. But in his quest for the truth, Jack’s instinctively drawn into the investigation, alienating him from Nikki and the team.