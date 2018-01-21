Silent Witness: One of Our Own, Parts 1 & 2

Saturday, January 17 starting at 10:00 p.m.

Rising star Sergeant Sam Honeywell is found beaten and shot in his burnt-out car in Essex. The police are up in arms in what is a hugely emotive and political case for them, and DCI Jim Sullivan is determined to nail Honeywell’s killer. When a local drug dealer and son of known crime boss Dean Fallon seems to have his alibi sewn up, suspicion shifts closer to home. Honeywell is discovered to have been in an affair with Kate Parry, wife of his best friend, Sergeant Carl Parry. It looks bad for Parry, and Jack reveals details of Honeywell’s final moments, which hits Sullivan hard.