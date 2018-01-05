Silent Witness: Protection, Parts 1 & 2

Saturday, January 13 starting at 10:00 p.m.

When suspected pedophile Dale Barge is found murdered in a children’s playground, Nikki and Jack are brought in by inexperienced detective Rory Drennan. It’s not long before the team link Barge’s death to a missing child, Lizzie Craddock. Jack teams up with Child Protection DI, hard-nosed Gina Conroy. They put pressure on Lizzie’s parents, Johnnie and Cheryl, to try to find her. Lizzie’s social worker Louise is brought in to help, and Nikki encourages her to stay positive when she blames herself for Lizzie’s disappearance.