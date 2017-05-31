Sister Acts (My Music)

Monday, June 12 at 10:00 p.m.

Beginning with the pioneering and influential Boswell Sisters in the 1920s and 1930s, sister acts became popular attractions in American music with radio, film, stage and record performances that enchanted audiences with sweetly harmonic love songs and bouncy novelty numbers.

The Andrews Sisters, who emerged during the Big Band era, became nationwide favorites with a string of huge hits such as “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” and “I’ll Be with You in Apple Blossom Time.” During the post-war era, television helped make stars out of The McGuire Sisters, who made frequent variety show appearances and had top tunes like “Sugartime” and “Something’s Gotta Give,” and the lovely young Lennon Sisters, who were seen as weekly regulars for over a decade on the iconic “Lawrence Welk Show.” These sweethearts of song appealed to listeners of all ages at a time when families would gather to enjoy entertainment together.

The program and event are hosted by Kathy Lennon (Lennon Sisters) and Tina Cole (actress, My Three Sons; singer, The Four King Cousins).