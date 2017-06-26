SOPTV Knocked Off the Air UPDATE

Due to equipment failure caused by the recent power failure in Medford on Sunday night SOPTV remains off the air indefinitely. We hope to resume service by 8 PM TUESDAY night.

The following programs have been re-scheduled as follows:

AMERICAN MASTERS – ALICE WATERS AND HER DELICIOUS REVOLUTION – Originally Scheduled at 7:00 PM Sunday 6/25/2017

Will air on Sunday, 7/2/2017 at Midnight

MY MOTHER AND OTHER STRANGERS ON MASTERPIECE – Originally Scheduled at 8:00 PM Sunday 6/25/2017

Will air on Tuesday 6/27/2017 at 1:00 AM in the overnight schedule.

Will also air on Saturday, 7/1/2017 at 11:00 pm

GRANTCHESTER SEASON 3 ON MASTERPIECE – Part 2 – Originally Scheduled at 9:00 PM Sunday 6/25/2017

Will air on Tuesday 6/27/2017 at 2:00 AM in the overnight schedule.

Will also air on Friday, 6/30/2017 at 11:00 pm

AMERICAN MASTERS – ALICE WATERS AND HER DELICIOUS REVOLUTION – is also available for free, online, at PBS.org today only

MY MOTHER AND OTHER STRANGERS ON MASTERPIECE – Part 2 – is also available for free, online, at PBS.org until July 9

GRANTCHESTER SEASON 3 ON MASTERPIECE – Part 2 – is also available for free, online, at PBS.org until July 9

Brad Fay