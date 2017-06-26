|
Due to equipment failure caused by the recent power failure in Medford on Sunday night SOPTV remains off the air indefinitely. We hope to resume service by 8 PM TUESDAY night.
The following programs have been re-scheduled as follows:
AMERICAN MASTERS – ALICE WATERS AND HER DELICIOUS REVOLUTION – Originally Scheduled at 7:00 PM Sunday 6/25/2017
Will air on Sunday, 7/2/2017 at Midnight
MY MOTHER AND OTHER STRANGERS ON MASTERPIECE – Originally Scheduled at 8:00 PM Sunday 6/25/2017
Will air on Tuesday 6/27/2017 at 1:00 AM in the overnight schedule.
Will also air on Saturday, 7/1/2017 at 11:00 pm
GRANTCHESTER SEASON 3 ON MASTERPIECE – Part 2 – Originally Scheduled at 9:00 PM Sunday 6/25/2017
Will air on Tuesday 6/27/2017 at 2:00 AM in the overnight schedule.
Will also air on Friday, 6/30/2017 at 11:00 pm
AMERICAN MASTERS – ALICE WATERS AND HER DELICIOUS REVOLUTION – is also available for free, online, at PBS.org today only
MY MOTHER AND OTHER STRANGERS ON MASTERPIECE – Part 2 – is also available for free, online, at PBS.org until July 9
GRANTCHESTER SEASON 3 ON MASTERPIECE – Part 2 – is also available for free, online, at PBS.org until July 9
Brad Fay
Director of Content and Services
5 Responses to “SOPTV Knocked Off the Air UPDATE”
Paula Block
Thanks for the info. Would like to see the broadcast of Tennison part I as well.
David Daniels
Please visit the following link to watch that episode online: http://video.soptv.org/video/3002103901/
Carol Hawkins
Many thanks for rescheduling programs from last Sun. due to electrical storms.
We’re hopeful SOPTV is back on air for all our viewing pleasure.
Darlene Edelman
Please also reschedule PRIME SUSPECT since you were still off the air when it was due this morning at 3 a.m.
David Daniels
As we’re exploring our options on how to fix the problem, we haven’t had time to consider rescheduling all the shows that weren’t aired. In the meantime, Prime Suspect is available for streaming online, until July 9 at the following address: http://video.soptv.org/video/3002103901/