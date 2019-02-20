SOPTV Mourns Board Member

SOPTV mourns the passing of Don Lewis, who passed away on November 24, 2018.

In addition to his service as a member of the SOPTV Board of Directors, Don was a resident of Rogue Valley Manor, having moved there in October of 2005 with his wife, Beverly. Don was very active at Rogue Valley Manor, having served as Vice President and President of the Resident Council in 2012 and 2013. Don was generous with his time in volunteer work, especially as a memory care volunteer. He was also an accomplished bridge player.

Don and Beverly came to Rogue Valley Manor from Santa Ynez Valley, California, north of Santa Barbara near Solvang. He and Beverly moved there from Pacific Palisades, California in 1991 upon his retirement from the Rand Corporation. After his retirement, he had the opportunity to hone his skills in sculpting and wood carving.

Don was at the Rand Corporation in Santa Monica for 33 years and, among his many positions was Project Leader on what was called Project Air Force. He was also instrumental in establishing an office for the Rand Corporation at the Pentagon as well as at Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany, headquarters for the US Air Force in Europe, where he also worked with NATO on behalf of the Rand Corporation. Don took a great interest in the activities and mission of Southern Oregon Public Television. His wise counsel will be missed.