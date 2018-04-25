SOPTV Teacher Summit 2018

Event Description: Kick off the school year at SOPTV’s Teacher Summit where you can learn about further transforming your classroom into a place where you and your students are inspired, empowered, and immersed in dynamic learning. Via sessions relating to gamified strategies, innovating within existing educational constraints, and Breakout EDU, you can revitalize your curriculum and instruction for a new year. You will also be engaged via social media in a live #OrEdChat Twitter chat and entertained through short Ignite presentations. Breakfast and lunch will be provided, along with a raffle for 32 gig IPad and one free admission to the next NCCE conference in Seattle, WA.

Location: MSD Education Center (Central Medford High School) Room: 267-268

Start: Monday August 20th, 2018 at 08:30 am

End: Monday August 20th, 2018 at 04:30 pm

PDUs: 8.00

Instructors: Tisha Richmond, Ben Garcia, Kerri Balint

Registration: Free, just click this text to register!

Contact Information: Ben Garcia 541-200-2056