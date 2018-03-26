Soundstage: Chicago — 50th Anniversary of Chicago II

Thursday, April 5 at 10:33 p.m.

Chicago was hailed as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era” by former President Bill Clinton. This self-described “rock and roll band with horns” was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016. Now celebrating another milestone – the 50 th anniversary of their groundbreaking album Chicago II – the band returns to Grainger Studio in the city that inspired its name to play songs from their celebrated album including “Make Me Smile,” “25 or 6 to 4,” and “Colour My World” for public television audiences to enjoy and cherish forever!