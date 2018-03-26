Soundstage: Chicago — 50th Anniversary of Chicago II

By

Thursday, April 5 at 10:33 p.m.

Jeff Coffey on the guitar, Ray Herrmann on sax from Soundstage: Chicago — 50th Anniversary of Chicago II

Chicago was hailed as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era” by former President Bill Clinton. This self-described “rock and roll band with horns” was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016. Now celebrating another milestone – the 50 th anniversary of their groundbreaking album Chicago II – the band returns to Grainger Studio in the city that inspired its name to play songs from their celebrated album including “Make Me Smile,” “25 or 6 to 4,” and “Colour My World” for public television audiences to enjoy and cherish forever!

Comments are closed.