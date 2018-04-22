Soundstage: RSO (Richie Sambora and Orianthi)

Thursday, May 3 at 10:33 p.m.

Grammy Award winner and Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee Richie Sambora joins forces with kindred spirit and Platinum-selling solo artist (and former Michael Jackson/Alice Cooper guitarist) Orianthi to form the band RSO, and the result is an irresistible fusion of pop hooks, rock riffs, and country licks. Performing songs from Rise, a 5-song EP that the two made together in 2017, this multi-genre Soundstage episode confirms that the duo of Sambora and Orianthi is paving a whole new lane in the male-female vocal genre.