Soundstage: The Summit featuring The Manhattan Transfer and Take 6!

Thursday, April 19 at 10:30 p.m.

Pop and jazz fusion vocal quartet The Manhattan Transfer is one of the most celebrated a cappella groups in history, with ten Grammys to their name. They have performed with a cornucopia of the biggest names in music – now including the innovative R&B and gospel a cappella group Take 6. Soundstage brings together these two wildly talented ensembles for the very first time – an unforgettable cross-cultural exchange that will test the limits of the unaccompanied voice!