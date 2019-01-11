SPOILER ALERT: Conclusion to “Maigret Sets a Trap.”

Last Friday’s episode of “Maigret: Maigret Sets a Trap” ended prematurely, just before the murderer was revealed. We apologize for any frustration this may have caused. SOPTV will be re-airing “Maigret: Maigret Sets a Trap” in its entirety in a few months.

But, if you’d like to know who the murderer is before then, keep reading.

Marcel Monsin was the main murderer who committed 5 of the murders and was locked up for a good portion of the show. But the wife murdered the sixth victim to free him, since he was in jail while the murder was committed. He committed the murders because he hated his wife and mother.