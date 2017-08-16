STAR Party @ ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum

General Description: Join ScienceWorks and OMSI for a free stargazing party on the lawn, co-hosted by OMSI.

When: Friday, August 25th at 8:00pm to 10:00pm

Where: ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum, 1500 E. Main St, Ashland, OR 97520

What: Are you interested in learning more about astronomy and more constructively gazing at the stars? Than this even is for you! Teachers: there will be a professional development event, from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm, where food will be provided and each participating teacher must register: https://omsimuseum.wufoo.com/forms/omsi-astronomy-teacher-workshop-ashland/

More information: liese@scienceworksmuseum.org (Science Works is your premier interactive museum in Southern Oregon for the whole family!)